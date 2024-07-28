bianca-censori-rocks-bright-yellow-bikini-during-pool-day-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori rocked another ridiculously tiny bikini while living her best life with Ye at a swanky California hotel on Friday.

According to TMZ, Kanye West and his fashionista wife were basking in the sun at the upscale San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, taking a leisurely stroll past the fitness center on their way to the pool.

As always, Ye took a more conservative approach to fashion, outshining his beloved who seemed to forget (as usual) that less isn’t always more. While she rocked the barely-there beach look, he played it safe in a t-shirt and khaki pants, accessorized with black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bianca exuded confidence in her two-piece bathing suit, which beautifully accentuated her classic hourglass figure. The outlet also highlighted that she was wearing a pair of high heels.

Reportedly, there weren’t many people around, so the couple went largely unnoticed. The star-crossed lovers kept to themselves, enjoying their time together by the pool.

Of course, the images of Bianca Censori rocking a skimpy yellow bikini poolside with Ye found their way to X.

Bianca Censori at pool in Bikini.🔥 pic.twitter.com/EobqrTYdRP — Ye (@ye_world_) July 28, 2024

Bianca Censori Should Just Make ‘Skimpy Bikini’ Her Middle Name at This Point

The shift in scenery follows the couple’s stay at the celebrity hotspot, Chateau Marmont, in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed several days of luxury.

Censori appeared to overlook the hotel restaurant’s business casual dress code, donning yet another striking ensemble last Sunday. The trained architect sported a tiny leather bra top paired with matching shorts.

She styled her hair slicked back with a touch of volume on top, holding her phone as she relaxed in the hotel.

Bianca Sinsuri b attit again pic.twitter.com/CkM0nH7Ry1 — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) July 24, 2024

The 29-year-old seems utterly undeterred by rumblings that local LA eateries are growing tired of her antics. Censori reportedly faces possible bans at LA restaurants for her bold outfits.

“According to reports, multiple restaurateurs are considering barring the couple from entering their establishments if the 29-year-old Australian architect continues to appear in risqué attire in public,” The Jasmine Brand reported.

“No self-respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that,” the outlet quoted one restaurant owner saying. “UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there,” they added.

Despite the pushback, Censori seems to only up the skimpy stakes. Hey, some people dress for comfort.