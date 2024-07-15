kanye-west-and-bianca-censori-facing-ban-from-la-restaurants-over-wild-outfits

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has faced a myriad of backlash for her wardrobe choices. Mainly because she regularly goes out scantily clad, sometimes to the point that her unmentionables are on display.

Censori’s outfits usually toe the line of indecent exposure. But she and Kanye have not really had to deal with any consequences as far as her outfits are concerned. She has donned the same style of outfit at Paris Fashion Week, the Super Bowl, and several other places. But that all is about to change.

According to a new report, several Los Angeles restaurants are looking to ban the couple because of Censori’s lewd outfit choices.

“According to reports, multiple restaurateurs are considering barring the couple from entering their establishments if the 29-year-old Australian architect continues to appear in risqué attire in public,” The Jasmine Brand reported.

Travis Scott Comes to Kanye’s Defense Amid Backlash

Kanye West may have made some enemies during his time in the music industry, but he has made quite a few friends as well. One of those allies is rap star Travis Scott.

During a recent event, Travis was signing autographs for fans. In one video a fan is seen handing Scott a newer version of the Adidas Yeezy line which he refused to sign.

“We ain’t signing no Yeezys unless they’re made by Ye,” he told the fan.

Things went sour between Kanye and Adidas when West began making anti-Semitic comments. In October 2022, the company denounced his behavior and announced they were parting ways with him. However, they continue to sell his sneakers despite Kanye not approving them.

“They’re not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it,” Kanye said. “They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

West also says the company is suing him for $250 million. “Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million,” West said.