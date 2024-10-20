Ben Affleck Snubs Jennifer Lopez During Outing With Ex Jennifer Garner

Appearing to be done with Bennifer 2.0, Ben Affleck noticeably snubbed Jennifer Lopez during an outing with Jennifer Garner.

Ben and the Jenns were spotted out and about on Friday, Oct. 18 in the famous Los Angeles Brentwood neighborhood. The trio was attending an event in the West Los Angeles area, Page Six reported.

While Ben Affleck arrived solo, Jennifer Garner appeared at the event minutes later. Jennifer Lopez then arrived five minutes behind Garner.

Although all three attended the event separately, Affleck and Garner were seen walking together. The trio wasn’t spotted talking at the event, but Garner and Affleck were noticeably socializing together.

The odd encounter comes just nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck just two years after they eloped. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. She revealed that April 26 was the official date of separation.

Sources close to Lopez stated that the divorce was not her idea.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” one insider shared. “She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

Another source claimed that Affleck was doing well despite the split. “He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants,” they shared. “He seems very happy.”

Garner and Affleck were previously married and share three children.

Ben Affleck ‘Never Looked Back’ After Moving Out of Home He Shared With Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, sources revealed to PEOPLE that Ben Affleck “never looked back” after he moved out of the Los Angeles area home he shared with Jennifer Lopez.

One source pointed out that the actor is “very focused on work and his kids.”

“He’s staying busy and happy,” the insider noted.

Ben Affleck noticeably moved his items out of the house while Jennifer Lopez was on vacation in Italy at the end of June. He had also been living in a $ 100,000-a-month rental at the same time.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” one source stated at the time. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”



