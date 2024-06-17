Ben Affleck Spends Father’s Day with Jennifer Garner, Not Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was flying solo on the block while Ben Affleck celebrated Father’s Day with his other Jennifer—Garner, that is.

Page Six spotted Garner on Sunday, heading to Ben’s house in a grey V-neck sweater, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and periwinkle sneakers. The 52-year-old actress wore black sunglasses and carried a can of Waterloo Sparkling Water.

Later, Affleck was seen driving Garner home.

Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with Jennifer… Garner. https://t.co/mltbrcpjbe — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 17, 2024

Affleck’s current wife, Jennifer Lopez, was absent from the photos with Garner. However, on the same day, she posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, calling him a “hero.”

On Father’s Day, JLo posted a photo of Affleck from his 2001 film “Pearl Harbor” on her Instagram Stories. “Our hero,” she wrote in the post, before adding, “Happy Father’s Day”.

JLo called Ben Affleck a “hero” on Father’s Day. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

Lopez and Affleck do not have children together, but both have kids from previous marriages. Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, along with Jennifer Garner, shares three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Tied the Knot Nearly Two Decades After Ben Began Courting Garner

Affleck and Lopez married in 2022, almost two decades after their initial engagement ended just before Ben began dating his Daredevil co-star, Jennifer Garner. Recently, however, they’ve been surrounded by rumors of a split.

Of course, speculation about their split first arose in May. Divorce rumors swirled after Ben decided to skip the Met Gala, where Jennifer served as one of the event’s co-chairs.

Meanwhile, Lopez has reportedly canceled her “This Is Me… Live” tour to dedicate quality time to her children, family, and close friends.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez herself wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She added, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Reports also recently emerged that the couple had listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for sale. They have not yet commented on the news, which came to light after the Daily Mail revealed new interior photos posted on Zillow.

Lopez continues to live in their home, while Affleck resides in a rental amid their marital difficulties. Despite the challenges, the couple reportedly remains friendly and spends time together every few days.