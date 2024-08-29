Jennifer Lopez ‘Upset and Disappointed’ by Estranged Husband Ben Affleck Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “upset and disappointed” with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, a little over a week after she officially filed for divorce.

According to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress, the highly publicized split is really hitting her hard. “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben,” the insider told PEOPLE.

They also pointed out that Jennifer Lopez isn’t comfortable living in the Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck. It is currently on the market. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well.”

JLo filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The decision was made without an attorney present.

Another insider said Jennifer Lopez is “doing as well as she can” and “seems relieved” after the divorce filing.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” the insider shared. “She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was spotted out with Matt Damon and Damon’s wife Luciana in Los Angeles last weekend. The trio ate at Toscana.

An insider shared that Affleck is “doing well and is very focused” amid the split. “He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants,” they shared. “He seems very happy.”

The source further noted that Ben Affleck was “done with his marriage” to Jennifer Lopez when he moved into the $100,000-per-month rental home in May.

Ben Affleck’s Rep Addresses Kick Kennedy Gossip Amid His Split From Jennifer Lopez

Along with hanging out with the Damons, Ben Affleck was also reportedly seen hanging out with RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy,

A source recently shared that Affleck and Kennedy hung out at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The nature of their relationship remained unclear, but an insider said that Kick has “always had a celebrity crush” on Ben.

That source is unsure if the rumors were actually true. “I don’t think they even know each other,” they then said. “There’s definitely nothing going on.”

However, Ben Affleck’s spokesperson, Jen Allen, has denied there is anything going on between the actor and Kennedy. “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” Allen also confirmed with PEOPLE.