Jennifer Lopez Officially Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck, No Prenup Agreement

After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Rumors of a split have been swirling for months, but Lopez finally pulled the trigger on August 20.

Per TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce herself without an attorney. She filed for divorce on the 2nd anniversary of the two’s wedding ceremony in 2022. The two did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have released a statement on the news.

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” one source claimed last month.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,” another source claimed.

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City penthouse. She sold the home for $23 million, per PEOPLE. Lopez and Affleck purchased a home together in May of 2023. They listed it for sale last month, but have yet to acquire any offers.