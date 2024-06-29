ben-affleck-moves-all-his-belongings-out-of-mansion-shared-with-jennifer-lopez

Rumor has it Ben Affleck has packed up his stuff and staged a dramatic exit from the Los Angeles estate he shares with Jennifer Lopez. According to a source speaking to People on Friday, the Phantoms star collected his belongings while the Jlo was in Europe.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be rejuvenating her spirit, vacationing in Italy without Ben Affleck. She seemed carefree while soaking up the sun, with photos capturing her enjoying a sunny day on a boat on Tuesday, June 18.

Jennifer Lopez vacationing in Italy. pic.twitter.com/0YA7XN7Xal — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 19, 2024

Later, she was seen flying commercial. The 54-year-old was spotted queuing with other travelers and sitting by the window.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another insider told the outlet. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Speculation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Getting Divorced Has Swirled For Weeks

Jennifer Lopez’s solo Italian getaway, coupled with reports of her husband moving his belongings out of their shared home, has onlookers speculating about ongoing divorce rumors.

Speculation about their split started in May when rumors of divorce surfaced after Ben opted to skip the Met Gala, an event where Jennifer served as one of the co-chairs.

Then earlier in June, Jlo scrapped her summer tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, also joined him in celebrating Father’s Day. Later, Affleck was seen driving her home. Notably, Lopez was absent from the festivities.

Recent reports reveal that the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion for sale. They have not yet commented on this development, which emerged after the Daily Mail published new interior photos from a Zillow listing.

A few days ago, Lopez visited Affleck’s Los Angeles office after returning from Italy. On Wednesday, the veteran actress and singer was seen driving, wearing a red top and sunglasses. A large pair of black dice hung from her rearview mirror, swaying between her and the driver. In the photos, she appeared downcast and melancholic.

Affleck was also recently seen leaving his office, noticeably wearing his wedding ring. Many onlookers have speculated that Ben wanted folks to spot him with the bling, as many media outlets noted recent outings when he ditched the band of gold.