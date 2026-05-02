major-pop-star-cancels-sold-out-us-tour-due-to-health-issues

Pop singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik has canceled his 2026 U.S. tour.

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The 33-year-old took to Instagram on May 1 to share the disappointing news with fans.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly, your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, per Deadline. “I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering, and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

The pop star was hospitalized last month for an unspecified illness.

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” he added. “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

Pop Star Zayn Malik’s Tour Now Kicks Off in London

Meanwhile, U.S. fans will have to book a flight to see The Konnakol Tour. Tickets for his European and Mexican dates are still on sale, and Malik shared a link to the remaining cities where he will be touring in support of Konnakol, his fifth studio album.

Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The Konnakol Tour will now kick off in London on May 23 at The O2 Arena, followed by a show in Manchester at the AO Arena on May 24. On June 14, Malik will perform at Estadio Borregos in Monterrey, Mexico, followed by shows in Guadalajara on June 17 and Mexico City on June 20.

Following his Mexico shows, Malik will head to South America for performances in Santiago, Chile (October 2), Buenos Aires, Argentina (October 6), São Paulo, Brazil (October 10), and Lima, Peru (October 14).