‘Full House’ Star Reveals Shocking Residual Check

“Oh mylanta!” A Full House star recently revealed how much she earns from residual checks after starring in the classic sitcom for its entire run.

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Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995, recently shared that she “got a one-cent check the other day.” She mentioned this is because the show is no longer airing reruns on traditional TV networks.

“There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming,” the 44-year-old revealed on The McBride Rewind podcast. “Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that.”

“Sure, in my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable,” she continued. “You don’t know how much it’s going to be or how often they’re going to run the show. So, sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, cool. That was nice.’ Then sometimes you’re like, ‘All right, well, there’s a nice dinner out.’”

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Gets Candid About Money Struggles: ‘‘I Need a Day Job’

Sweetin pushed back about fans thinking she’s rolling in dough from her Full House days, revealing that her residual checks are now practically pocket change.

“It’s not something you can rely on. Honey, I drive my 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that I love. I rent my house; I have credit cards that are maxed out,” Sweetin confessed. “I live a normal life. There are moments when you’re like, ‘This is going well,’ and there are times when you’re like, ‘I need a day job.’”

‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin opened up about residual checks. (Image via YouTube/The McBride Rewind Podcast)

After playing the middle Tanner child in the original sitcom’s eight-season run, Sweetin reunited with her onscreen family for the Netflix reboot Fuller House. The series ran for five seasons on the streaming platform from 2016 to 2020.

But those one-cent checks aren’t stopping her hustle. Sweetin has kept busy outside the Full House franchise, leading Hallmark’s The Jane Mysteries film series and starring in Lifetime’s Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life and Great American Family’s Love’s Second Act.

Additionally, Sweetin and Full House co-star Andrea Barber have been hosting the rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos! since 2023.