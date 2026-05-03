‘The Morning Show’ Adds ‘Scary Movie’ Star to Season 5 Cast

A Scary Movie franchise star is joining Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for season five of The Morning Show.

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According to Deadline, Sydney Park will join the cast as Leah, the new assistant to Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup). Park also stars in the upcoming Scary Movie sequel, the sixth installment of the horror-comedy franchise, which hits theaters on June 5.

Alongside her upcoming roles in Scary Movie and The Morning Show, Park was most recently seen as Young Amanda in ABC’s Will Trent. She is best known for playing Caitlin Lewis in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. She also played Gabby Phillips in Nickelodeon’s Instant Mom and Sydney in That’s So Raven.

‘Scary Movie’ star Sydney Park. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Selina Ringel)

Her additional credits include There’s Someone Inside Your House, Moxie, Dead Reckoning, The Walking Dead, and CSI: NY.

The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch is also joining The Morning Show cast. He will play Roman, the Head of Protective Services for the UBN News Division.

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ star Jeff Wilbusch. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)



Wilbusch most recently starred in the Netflix psychological horror miniseries Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

‘Scary Movie’ Star Joins an Already Stacked ‘The Morning Show’ Cast

Park and Wilbusch are set to join a call sheet that’s already bursting at the seams, with series leads Aniston and Witherspoon at the top. They’ll also be rubbing shoulders with returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. There are also previously announced Season 5 newcomers Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, Renee Rapp, and Sean Hayes. The Morning Show was renewed for its fourth season back in September, just a day before Season 4 premiered. Filming is already underway, so don’t be surprised if even more names get added to this ever-expanding cast.

The Morning Show was created by Jay Carson. The show’s long list of executive producers includes showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, director Mimi Leder, stars Witherspoon and Aniston (for their respective production companies, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films), and several others.

There’s no word on a premiere date for The Morning Show Season 5 yet, but filming is already underway. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first four seasons, now streaming on Apple TV+.

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