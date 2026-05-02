legendary-comedian-to-return-to-stage-for-first-time-since-2020-stroke

A beloved actor and comedian is gearing up to hit the stage, returning for his first comedy show since his 2020 stroke.

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On April 29, Sinbad posted a video on Instagram addressing the many messages he’s received about when he’ll return to comedy.

“I can’t walk. Since the stroke in 2020, I have not been on stage,” the 69-year-old began. “I’m gonna get my feet wet April 29 and May 10 at the Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, California. It’s just the beginning of me coming back,” he added. “I’m so looking forward to these shows. I got so much stuff to talk about. I’m gonna be talking more trash than I ever talked.”

Sinbad also shared that his daughter, Paige, will be opening for him, marking the first time they’ll work together as comics. “I’m looking forward to this because she talks more trash than I talk,” he joked.

Beloved actor and comedian Sinbad in 2024. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

“I thank you for all the prayers that people prayed for me. It worked,” the comedian added.

“Some moments you don’t rush. You just wait until they’re ready. Tonight is one of those moments. I’m coming back to the stage — and I’m bringing family with me,” Sindbad wrote alongside the post.

Sinbad’s Daughter Shares Her Excitement Over Legendary Comedian Returning to the Stage

Sinbad’s daughter, Paige, later shared her excitement about the milestone on Instagram.

“Tonight, I’m opening for the man, the myth, the legend himself. My daddy makes his return back to the stage at the legendary Ice House,” she wrote alongside video footage of her father’s journey after his stroke.. “This is bigger than I can fully comprehend.”

“Since starting comedy, my dad has only been able to watch me perform twice. Mainly due to the fact that MOST clubs are not ADA accessible, so he literally can’t get in there. It’s been heartbreaking to be on this journey without my biggest cheerleader, so when I say tonight it special — it’s a moment I will NEVER forget and ALWAYS cherish.”

Legendary comedian Sinbad performs on stage in 2020. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, suffered a stroke in October 2020, which his family confirmed a few weeks later. In addition to his stand-up comedy, Sinbad is known for roles in comedy films like Coneheads (1993), Jingle All the Way (1996), First Kid (1996), and Good Burger (1997), as well as the TV series A Different World.