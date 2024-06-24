Ben Affleck Ditches Wedding Ring as Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Solo Vacation in Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s alleged marital woes appear more legitimate by the day, with Affleck ditching his wedding ring during lunch with his daughter.

On Saturday, the actor was spotted on a Los Angeles lunch date with his daughter, Violet. When photographed, he was without his wedding band. This only further supports the many rumors that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage is on the rocks.

Affleck co-parents three children — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12 — with Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife. He’s also the stepdad of Jennifer’s twins, Emme and Max, 16.

Lopez and Affleck have faced divorce rumors since May, with multiple sources claiming Affleck is unhappy in the marriage.

Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring During Outing With His Daughter

At first, amid the divorce rumors, Affleck seemingly hid his ring finger in a sweatshirt while being photographed by paparazzi. Now, he’s sporting his band-free finger in plain sight — which he’s been doing since May.

As for Lopez, she’s currently on a solo trip in Italy sans Affleck. She has yet to be spotted without her ring.

Allegedly, the two have been living separately as of late. Additionally, according to relationship expert Louella Alderson, who spoke with the Mirror, Lopez has been taking “some time and space to reflect on what she wants for her future.”

Since being pictured at lunch without his ring on Saturday, Affleck was caught off-guard Sunday night outside his and Lopez’s marital home.

In fact, he ended up yelling at the paparazzi for blinding him with their cameras’ flashes. Apparently, they caused such a distraction that Affleck slammed on his breaks.

“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” Affleck said in a video obtained by TMZ. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.”