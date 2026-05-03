Kendra Duggar Reunites With Her and Joseph’s Children After No-Contact Order Lift

One month after she was arrested on child neglect charges, Kendra Duggar was finally able to reunite with her and Joseph’s children after a no-contact order was lifted.

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According to PEOPLE, a judge signed off on the order to dissolve the no-contact order on April 17. On the same day, Kendra and Joseph entered a not guilty plea to four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

Although Kendra has reunited with the children, Joseph is still not allowed any unsupervised contact with them. This was notably a condition of his pretrial release in the unrelated assault case in Florida. In that case, he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old. He was also charged with lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph was previously accused of sexually abusing a then-9-year-old while on a Florida vacation in 2020.

He also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Joseph appeared in court on March 31 and entered his not guilty plea. His bond was set for $600,000.

Meanwhile, Kendra and Joseph will be making their first appearance in an Arkansas courtroom on August 10. The couple shares four children.

Kendra’s attorney, Travis Story, revealed that the no-contact order prohibited her from seeing her children since March 20. This was also the same day as her arrest and booking at the Washington County Detention Center.

Sharing the reasons why the order should be lifted, Story stated, “The alleged victims have expressed a desire to have contact with [Kendra].”

He also wrote, “[Kendra] has complied with all terms of the no contact order and has not committed any violations.”

Story went on to point out, “Continued enforcement of the no contact order is preventing evaluations by qualified third-party agencies that are necessary to resolution of the case and to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of the protected parties.”

Kendra’s attorney then instructed the Arkansas Department of Human Services (ADHS) to “supervise, communicate, and facilitate reunification between [Kendra] and [the children].”