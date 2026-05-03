Flavor Flav Announces SHE Weekend to Honor Women’s Sports

Well-known Team USA women’s sports fan, Flavor Flav, is now organizing what he’s calling SHE Weekend to celebrate female athletes.

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In a statement, the rapper revealed that SHE Weekend will take place in Las Vegas from July 16 to 19.

“Introducing: Flavor Flav’s SHE Weekend. Sports. Hospitality. Entertainment. July 16–19. Las Vegas. It started with a tweet. Now its a movement,” he announced. “We’re focused on real impact. For women’s sports. For women athletes.”

He then added, “For what comes next.”

Flavor Flav has teamed up with MGM for SHE Weekend, which was previously called “She Got Game.”

According to reporter Jaclyn Schultz, the event will allow female athletes to meet and greet potential sponsors and companies.

“A lot of these athletes, especially the women’s athletes who don’t get a lot of notoriety or sponsorship,” Schultz stated. “They are living, as one Olympian said to me who lives in Las Vegas, a lot of athletes are below the poverty line.”

Schultz further shared, “They just want to help these women get paid.”

The reporter also stated that many female athletes are excited about the upcoming event.

“You’re going to have hundreds to thousands of NBA and basketball players,” she continued. “You’re going to have all these Olympians.”

Flavor Flav Also Launched a GoFundMe to Raise Funds For the Weekend

The SHE Weekend announcement comes just months after Flavor Flav stated he wanted to organize an event honoring Team USA Women’s Hockey for winning the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

“Many of y’all asked how you can support and donate to our female athletes and the celebrations, so I created a GoFundMe,” he shared. “I’m hopeful this can have an impact beyond the weekend and help those that represent the best of the US.”

The GoFundMe, titled “Support She Got Game: Celebrate Female Athletes,” has so far raised more than $133,000 from over 2,000 donors.

“Funds raised through this campaign will go directly to the invited female athletes and support the She Got Game weekend,” the GoFundMe’s description further reads. “Your generosity will ensure these athletes are properly celebrated in Las Vegas and receive meaningful financial support for their futures.”