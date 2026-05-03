Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Why She’s Not a Fan of a Popular Podcast Host

As Alex Cooper continues her feud with Alix Earle, one Bachelor alum reveals why she’s not a fan of the Call Her Daddy podcast host.

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In a recent TikTok post, Lauren Burnham revealed she was ready to “clear the air” and share not-so-sweet details about her experience with Cooper.

Burnham pointed out that the beef with Cooper began after the podcast had a recurring segment that made fun of her then-unborn child, Alessi, whom she shares with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“They had this regular segment ongoing,” Burnham explained. “And they thought it would be funny to make fun of our unborn baby.”

Although she and Luyendyk don’t care if they are mocked, Burnham said Cooper and her team crossed the line when they went after Alessi.

“Make fun of us, don’t care. But they took it too far,” she also stated. “They made a regular segment before she was born and after she was born, where they were sexualizing our child and talking very inappropriately and disgustingly about her.”

Burnham and Luyendyk Almost Sued Cooper

While she and her husband considered pursuing legal action against Cooper over the comments, Burnham decided not to.

“We thought it would blow over. She just kept going on forever,” Burnham said. “Eventually she stopped, and we kind of forgot about it, and now that it’s resurfacing again, it still makes me so furious.”

Touching on Cooper’s current drama, Burnham stated, “I just hope that all of this controversy that’s hanging around her right now causes her to rethink the level that she is willing to stoop to to get attention, views, whatever it is that she’s looking for because it’s not okay, and that’s all I have to say about that.”

Along with her feud with Earle, Cooper is also dealing with accusations that her husband, Matt Kaplan, has berated and threatened staff.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Kaplan had “berated the staff on set and threatened to prevent them from ever working in Hollywood again if they messed up” any part of Cooper’s new program, Unwell Winter Games. The YouTube program consists of a group of influencers as contestants.

The report further revealed that Kaplan’s actions reportedly led to a “long-experienced crew member breaking down in tears.” Eventually, a group of crew members filed complaints through a “formal, on-set process.” They told leadership they would walk out if Kaplan’s behavior didn’t improve.

Cooper previously stated that she had over 100 employees working for her Unwell brand. However, in the past year, several “high-level” executives have left her company. At least 20 people left in 2025 and 2026.



