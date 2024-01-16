‘All My Children’s Alec Musser’s Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide, Shotgun to Chest

All My Children star Alec Musser died on January 12, 2024, at his California home. He was 50. According to Del Mar area police, the actor died by suicide.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Alec Musser was discovered dead by his fiancee at their home last Saturday. According to a police report, he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press, reportedly went to bed on Friday evening and woke the next day to find Alec on the bathroom floor. A shotgun lay on the floor near his body.

Upon finding her fiance’s body, Press called 911. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, declaring the actor dead at the scene. Police listed the firearm used as a shotgun, with Musser’s death listed as a suicide.

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to ‘Grown Ups’ Costar Alec Musser

Though his most well-known role is Del Henry on All My Children, fans can also catch Alec Musser as “Guy in the Water Park” in the beloved Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups.

Following news of Musser’s sudden death, Adam Sandler took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to his costar.

“I loved this guy,” Sandler wrote. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press, broke her silence after the actor’s death with a series of heartbreaking Instagram stories.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote on Saturday, January 14, alongside a photo of her vision board for their wedding. “[Alec Musser] I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

In a subsequent post, she shared a photo of her engagement ring. “I am never taking off my ring,” she wrote. “[Alec], I love you forever.”