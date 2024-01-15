‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser’s Fancée Mourns His Death, Breaks Silence

Alec Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, is opening up about the soap star’s sudden death over the weekend.

Press posted several stories about Musser on her Instagram stories on Sunday (Jan. 14) following the news of his passing. In her first, she posted “RIP to the love of my life” over a photo of their shared “2023 vision board.”

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” she continued. “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

Press told TMZ that morning that the All My Children star had passed away at only 50 years old. She noted that he died in is home in Del Mar, CA, but she did not reveal the cause of death.

Adam Sandler Posts Tribute to Alec Musser

Musser played Del Henry alongside Kelly Rippa and Susan Lucci from 2005 to 2007. He landed the role after competing in Season 2 of I Wanna Be a Soap Star. After appearing in 43 episodes, he went on to star in Desperate Housewives, Rita Rocks, and more.

Alec Musser also appeared in Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, who also posted a tribute to the late actor.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” he wrote. “Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser had stepped away from acting by the time of his death. His final credit was in 2011. During his life, he also worked as a fitness model and bodybuilder, and he was featured in magazines such as Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, and Exercise Health. He was also an Abercrombie and Fitch model before becoming a soap star.