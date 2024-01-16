Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to ‘Grown Ups’ Costar Alec Musser Following His Death at 50

Following the news Alec Musser passed away at the age of 50, Adam Sandler took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor, who starred in Grown Ups with him.

In his recent Instagram post, Adam Sandler shared a snapshot of Musser wearing nothing but short swim trunks for Grown Ups. “I loved this guy,” Sandler wrote. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press responded to the sweet post by writing, “He spoke so highly of you and I know working on [Grown Ups] was one of the best times of his life,” she wrote in a comment. “My heart is so broken.”

As previously reported, Musser who is best known for his role on All My Children, reportedly passed away on Friday, Jan. 12. Press confirmed the news. “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

She also shared in a separate post, “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

“You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for,” she wrote with a pic of him. “I don’t even think I can drive my g wagon anymore.”

She did not reveal the cause of the actor’s death. His final Instagram post was of him surfing. “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight,” he wrote in the caption.

Along With Adam Sandler, Fellow ‘Grown Ups’ Star Selma Hayek Pays Tribute to Alec Musser

Much like Adam Sandler’s Instagram post, fellow Grown Ups star Selma Hayek paid tribute to Alec Musser by posting a video of his hilarious scene.

“In loving memory of Alec Musser,” she wrote. “He was so kind, professional, and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss.”

In the video, Musser is seen walking up to Hayek and the rest of the Grown Ups ladies in his short trunks. He then declares in an unexpectedly high-pitched voice, “What’s up ladies? I’m from Sascatchatoon! That’s up in Canada, eh? You American ladies ever been up to Sascatchatoon? Yeah, you American ladies would enjoy being in Sascatchatoon.”

The ladies had no choice but to crack up laughing.