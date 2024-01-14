Alec Musser, ‘All My Children’ Star, Dead at 50

All My Children actor Alec Musser has passed away at the age of 50, according to his fiance, Paige Press.

Press told TMZ that Musser died on Friday, Jan. 12 from undisclosed causes at his home in Del Mar, California.

In her Instagram stories, Press wrote a series of tributes to the late actor. In them, she added pictures of her and Musser when he proposed and wrote, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

In another post, she showcased a photo of them on the red carpet and captioned, “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

“You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for,” she wrote beside a picture of him surprising her with matching Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs. “I don’t even think I can drive my g wagon anymore.”

Alec Musser found fame when he won the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005. That honor earned him the role of Del Henry in All My Children from 2005 to 2007.

Following his stint on daytime television, Musser went on to star in films and series such as Desperate Housewives and Grown Ups.

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Alec Musser

Fellow Grown Ups star Adam Sandler penned a heartbreaking note to Musser after learning of his death.

“I loved this guy,” he began. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Alec Musser also worked as an Abercrombie & Fitch model, and Press noted that he was the “best dog dad” to their shared puppy, Rue.