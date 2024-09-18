‘AGT’ Star Emily Gold to Be Honored at High School Football Game After Death at 17



AGT star Emily Gold is set to be honored at her high school’s upcoming football game less than a week after she tragically passed away at the age of 17.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ Sports that Los Osos High School, where Gold attended and cheered for, will be making several tributes to her at its upcoming football game on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The event has been dubbed the “Gold Game” and those attending are encouraged to wear gold to support Emily.

The insiders shared that there will be a moment of silence for Gold at the game. “The Los Osos High School community is deeply heartbroken by the loss of Emily Gold,” they stated. “And we are supporting each other as we honor her memory.”

The America’s Got Talent contestant and Los Osos High School cheerleader was found dead at 11:52 on Friday, Sept. 13. in a carpool lane located eastbound 210 at Haven Avenue.

.San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed the teen had died by suicide.

Last month, Gold and the Los Osos High School dance team received a standing ovation during their appearance on AGT. However, the group made it to the series’ quarterfinals before being eliminated.



Emily Gold Celebrated ‘AGT’ Audition This Past Spring

In a post on Instagram, Emily Gold celebrated the Los Osos High School dance team’s audition for AGT.

“WE AUDITIONED!!!!! This has been the most incredible experience,” Gold gushed at the time. She also shared photos of the audition and thanked those who helped with the audition.

Although she didn’t make a post about her and the dance team’s appearance on the show, she was all smiles in her final post, which was about Senior Sunrise.

Friends, family, and others took to the post to share their condolences.

“I miss you so much em em,” one of her friends wrote in the comments. “I wish I could’ve said goodbye one last time.”

The friend further wrote, “I hope you have found your peace that you deserve. I love you forever big siss.”

The Los Osos High School dance team also honored Gold in an Instagram post.

“It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, senior and varsity dance captain,” the post reads. “Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates.”

The dance team then added, “our sweet, sweet Emily- we love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”