‘AGT’ Dancer Emily Gold’s Family Breaks Silence on Her Death at 17 in Heartbreaking Statement

Following the news that Emily Gold died in an apparent suicide at the age of 17, the AGT star dancer’s family released a heartbreaking statement.

Through her father’s dental office’s Instagram account, Westnu Digital Dentistry, Emily’s parents Steven and Brandy along with her brother Alex, released a statement.

“Dear friends. With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th,” the late dancer’s family shared. “Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now.”

“The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up. It is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

Emily Gold’s family members also said they will announce details of services once they have been arranged.

The America’s Got Talent contestant and Los Osos High School cheerleader was found dead at 11:52 on Friday, Sept. 13. San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed the teen had died by suicide.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez shared that deputies from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in a carpool lane located eastbound 210 at Haven Avenue.

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 years old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez explained. “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Last month, Gold and the Los Osos High School dance team received a standing ovation on AGT. The group made it to the series’ quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Los Osos High School Mourns the Loss of Cheerleader Emily Gold

Chaffey Joint Union High School District superintendent Mathew Holton spoke out in a statement to KTLA. “Emily was a cherished member of the Los Osos High School campus and was beloved by her fellow students and teachers,” he said.

Emily Gold’s friends and loved ones described her as beautiful, kind, loving, and a leader.

A GoFundMe has also been established for Emily Gold’s family. “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away.,” the fundraiser reads. “As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $37,000 from more than 560 donations.