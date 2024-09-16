‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Emily Gold Dies at 17 Weeks After Earning Standing Ovation on Show

America’s Got Talent contestant and Los Osos High School cheerleader Emily Gold had died. She was 17 years old.

According to PEOPLE, Gold was found dead at 11:52 on Friday, September 13. the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office stated that she died by suicide. At this time, Gold’s family has not released a statement confirming the cause of her death.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Emily Gold Dies by Suicide at 17

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez released a statement to PEOPLE on Gold’s death. They stated that “officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes.”

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 years old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez said. “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Last month, Gold and her Los Osos High School dance team received a standing ovation on AGT. The group made it all the way to the series’ quarterfinals before they were eliminated.

This is a developing story.