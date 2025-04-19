kate-hudson-soaks-up-spring-sun-in-new-selfie

It might still be spring, but Kate Hudson is already channeling summer, sharing a sizzling selfie in some seriously bold swimwear.

The 46-year-old actress and singer recently took to Instagram to flaunt her fit beach body to her over 18 million followers.

The dazzling white one-piece swimsuit was a showstopper, plunging daringly to her belly button and skipping side panels altogether for an effortlessly bold vibe. With chic twist straps and a crisp white hue that seemed to soak up and reflect the sunlight, it added a splash of sophistication to even the simplest setting. The high-cut leg and sleek, figure-hugging fabric? Pure magic—sculpting a look so flattering it felt straight out of a summer dream.

With a super deep neck, barely-there straps, high-cut legs, and an ultra-cheeky back, this look is guaranteed to stop traffic. Hudson topped off the look with a straw bucket hat and a pair of chunky shades.

Image via Instagram / Kate Hudson

Despite the summer vibes, the Almost Famous star gave a hat tip to Spring. “Spring and Side boob. Two things I love to get behind,” Hudson captioned the post. No doubt planning more beach body selfies, she also asked her followers for any good “natural, without white cast, sunscreen.”

Fans (and Kate’s Big Bro, Oliver Hudson) React to Her Swimsuit Selfie

Of course, Hudson’s fans and thirsty onlookers loved the sizzling selfie. Along with dozens of sunscreen recs, they flooded her comments gushing over the new pic.

“Good job getting your vitamin D in,” one fan wrote. “Need that suit!!!!” a second onlooker exclaimed. “You look like your mom in Overboard,” a third fan wrote, referring to Goldie Hawn’s 1987 comedy alongside long-time beau Kurt Russell.

Meanwhile, big bro Oliver Hudson couldn’t help but poke fun at his sister over the sultry display.

“Tone it down, Hudson! There are children here. Once again, inappropriate…” he joked in the comments.