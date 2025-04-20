bar-refaeli-turns-heads-in-stunning-one-piece-on-beach-getaway

Bar Refaeli, former flame of Leonardo DiCaprio and ultimate bikini queen, is no stranger to turning up the heat. But her latest photoshoot has officially broken the thermostat, leaving the internet collectively sweating.

The stylish mom of three recently enjoyed a tropical getaway in a chic coconut brown one-piece swimsuit from Castro Fashion’s new summer collection that she couldn’t resist posting on Instagram. She didn’t just show off the front—she gave fans a glimpse of the back too, leaving them absolutely starved for more.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model mostly let the sizzling snaps do the talking, simply captioning the series of shots with a desert island emoji.

Of course, Refaeli’s over 3.8 million Instagram followers rushed to praise the 39-year-old thirst queen… back to front.

“The perfect body,” one onlooker gushed in the comments. “One of the most natural and beautiful ladies,” a second admirer wrote. “We can tell you have worn sunscreen your whole life, yes, yes, yes!!!!” another onlooker added, referring to the model’s flawless skin.

Bar Refaeli’s Thrist Trap Game Has Been on Fire in 2025

Meanwhile, Refaeli has been gifting her fans lingerie and bikini photo shoots for all of 2025. She started the year with a bang in January, sharing a video where she modeled different lingerie styles from the Israel-based brand Femina.

The clip began with her wearing a cozy striped sweater, sweatpants, and slippers. Moments later, she seamlessly transitioned into a lacy black bra paired with matching underwear. Refaeli rocked a range of red, white, and black outfits, striking poses, and spinning effortlessly to flaunt every angle of her jaw-dropping figure.

She rocked the cheeky pieces, shimmying them into place on her hips while twirling around and tossing her blonde locks. Of course, even a queen needs a little backup—two helpers stood by to keep the wardrobe magic flowing.

“BTS [behind the scenes] of the BTS of the BTS,” she wrote alongside the footage.

“Easy when you are 20,” one jealous onlooker wrote, not realizing the veteran model is pushing forty with three kids…