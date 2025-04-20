bianca-censori-rocks-black-bodysuit-on-dinner-date-with-kanye-west-in-spain-amidst-rumors-of-split

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are keeping us guessing, stepping out together and proving that rumors of a split might just be… offbeat.

Videos by Suggest

Multiple outlets spotted the couple enjoying a dinner date in Spain on Friday, despite Ye recently releasing a song suggesting she ended their relationship earlier this year.

In footage shared by TMZ, the veteran rapper stepped out in an oversized hoodie, while Censori opted for one of her signature form-fitting ensembles, wearing a sleek black bodysuit.

#KanyeWest and #BiancaCensori aren't just meeting up for dinner and a drink … they're spending a ton of time together — including arriving side by side to their rendezvous. pic.twitter.com/0cjCWK8GJQ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2025

According to TMZ, the pair shared what appeared to be a calm and pleasant meal at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands. The outlet also obtained video footage showing Censori guiding West through the dining room.

Bianca came back 🖤

Ye and Bianca in Spain today pic.twitter.com/SyDoiT5xDK — Kanversation™️ (@TheKanversation) April 18, 2025

At the intimate dinner, the couple reportedly displayed no signs of tension, despite ongoing rumors about challenges in their relationship.

Before their trip to Spain, West spent some time in Japan last month. He reportedly traveled there to “decompress” after a series of controversial social media outbursts.

Earlier this month, West,47, revealed in his cleverly titled track “BIANCA” from his latest album, WW3, that his 30-year-old bride “ran away” from him.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick, I just do not get it,” the wordsmith spat.

“She’s having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” Ye added.

In March, alleged sources revealed to the Daily Mail that Censori had crafted a daring plan to rescue her struggling marriage with West.

The supposed insider claimed the fashionista believed having a child with West could strengthen their bond and reduce his erratic behavior and outbursts.

“Bianca is encouraging Kanye to have a baby, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship,” the insider told the outlet. “Bianca feels that having another child will calm Kanye down and prevent him from putting himself or her in danger with his actions.”

At the time, she was reportedly considering divorce due to his troubling rants and inflammatory public statements.

Meanwhile, Ye is already a daddy to North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with his ex-wife, reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.