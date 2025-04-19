Criminal Minds: Evolution star Zach Gilford and his wife of 12 years, actress Kiele Sanchez, have parted ways.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old has filed for divorce from the 47-year-old Lost alum. In a filing submitted on April 18, the Purge: Anarchy star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, though no date of separation was specified.

The duo not only shared a marriage in real life but also portrayed a married couple on Criminal Minds: Evolution streaming on Paramount+. Gilford portrays Elias Voit, a serial killer leading a double life. Posing as a devoted family man, he conceals his dark secrets from his wife, Sydney (Sanchez), and their two daughters.

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez Have Collaborated Several Times in Film and TV

Gilford and Sanchez first crossed paths in 2010 while working on the set of The Matadors. Four years later, in 2014, they reunited to co-star in two projects: Kingdom and The Purge: Anarchy. More recently, Sanchez contributed as a co-writer for an episode of Netflix’s 2023 horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher, which featured Gilford.

The couple shares two young children—7-year-old Zeppelin and 4-year-old Revel. According to TMZ, Gilford is requesting joint legal and physical custody. He also selected the option to grant spousal support to Sanchez. It remains unclear whether a prenuptial agreement is in place.

The couple became engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot a year later, on December 29, 2012, per People. They welcomed their daughter, Zeppelin Adele, on November 29, 2017, following the heartbreaking loss of their son, Winter, due to a late-term miscarriage in 2015. At the time, Sanchez was starring in the drama Kingdom, where her character was also pregnant. Tragically, the miscarriage occurred during the break between seasons.

Following their heartbreaking loss, Gilford and Sanchez welcomed their daughter Zeppelin through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Criminal Minds: Evolution returns for its third season on May 8.