Dodgers Player Welcomes First Baby: Congrats to Shohei Ohtani and Wife Mamiko Tanaka

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star, and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, have welcomed their little slugger.

“I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,” Ohtani shared on Instagram Saturday alongside a cute snap of a pair of tiny baby feet (and a shot of the family pooch, Decoy). “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.”

“I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement,” Ohtani continued. “I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day.”

Reports surfaced that Shohei Ohtani welcomed the arrival of his baby girl after he missed the Dodgers’ game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. According to MLB.com, Ohtani landed on the team’s paternity list, which allows for up to three days of leave. Should he require additional time, he may be moved to the restricted list.

Shohei Ohtani Announced He and Wife Mamiko Tanaka were Expecting Back in December

Ohtani announced on Instagram back in December that he and Tanaka were expecting their first child. The MLB star shared the news with a photo of their dog, Dekopin ( Decoy), lying on his back alongside baby items like a pink onesie, white baby shoes, and an ultrasound photo.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the new tyke certainly has sports in her genes.

Shohei Ohtani, a standout MLB star, spent his entire major league career with the Los Angeles Angels before making headlines in December by signing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Likewise, Tanaka, a former professional basketball player, previously competed for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. In her final season in 2023, she delivered an impressive performance, boasting a 47.7% shooting accuracy from the field and a 69.9% success rate from the free throw line over 28 games, according to ESPN.