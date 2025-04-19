florida-elementary-teacher-suspended-after-attending-drunken-party-with-200-underage-students

A Florida teacher is taking an unplanned break after bodycam footage revealed her dropping F-bombs at police during a wild house party with students.

Karly Anderson, 45, has been dismissed from her teaching role after allegedly exchanging lesson plans for party plans at a wild house bash on January 19. The event, held at the Cocoa Beach home of Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, reportedly involved around 200 underage attendees who became heavily intoxicated, according to a Fox 35 Orlando report.

Anderson, allegedly intoxicated, was captured on footage arguing and cursing at Cocoa Beach Police Department officers outside the house. During the confrontation, she voluntarily identified herself as a teacher and admitted to attending the inappropriate party.

“You know I’m a teacher, who the f* who got put in that car?” Anderson is seen blurting at police in the footage.

“I was here hanging out at this party, I mean what the f***? What’s wrong with them?” Anderson said about a teen being loaded into an ambulance, per Fox 35.

Brevard County Public Schools removed the third-grade teacher from the classroom on April 15, just a day after discreetly transferring her to Saturn Elementary School, per Fox 35.

After reviewing the footage, BCPS board member Matt Susis described her alleged actions as both “deplorable” and “disgusting.”

Parents Push Back After Florida Teacher Deemed Eligible for Rehire Despite Incident

According to Fox News, the school district announced on April 14 that Anderson is eligible to return to teaching. This decision comes after prosecutors reduced the felony child abuse charges to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

“The State Attorney cleared Karly Anderson of the felony charges. The Department of Children and Family Services cleared Ms. Anderson as well. She’s a certified teacher. As of today, she’s been placed by the district back into the classroom,” a BCP spokesperson told Fox 35.

Parents at Saturn Elementary were outraged at the thought of someone accused of corrupting youth teaching their children, leading to widespread concern.

“It’s ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for,” Ashley Fernandez, a parent of a Saturn Elementary student, insisted to the local outlet.

“I was livid because, honestly, the woman still hasn’t even gone to court,” she added. “This issue hasn’t been resolved at all, and so, she has no place being inside of a school right now.”

Anderson and Hill-Brodigan are facing charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency, according to local outlet WJXT.

Police reportedly discovered a teen on the front lawn experiencing an alcohol-related medical emergency. According to WJXT, Hill-Brodigan allegedly turned off all the exterior lights of her home. This left officers to administer aid under the illumination of their cruisers’ floodlights.

