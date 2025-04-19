‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Julian Benson Dead at 54, Cause of Death Revealed

Julian Benson, former Dancing With The Stars judge, acclaimed dancer, choreographer, and talent agent, has died at the age of 54.

Benson passed away on the morning of April 19 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic disorder, per RTÉ.

In a heartfelt statement shared through the outlet, his grieving family confirmed the news.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julian Benson. Julian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end,” his family wrote.

A deeply sad day for the cystic fibrosis community. Julian Benson brought incredible awareness to CF, created a charity, and built a home where CF families could stay close during treatment. His legacy, love, and fight for others will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. 💜 pic.twitter.com/ka3ymWgTib — Benat Broderick (@BenatBroderick) April 19, 2025

Benson was born in Adelaide, Australia, to Irish parents and lived there until the age of 10, when his family moved back to Ireland. He began taking dance classes at just four years old, sparking what would become a lifelong passion for dance.

Benson pursued his secondary education at Coláiste Mhuire in Parnell Square, Dublin, where he became fluent in Irish. He later graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Psychology, English, and Gaeilge.

Julian Benson Supported Multiple Cystic Fibrosis Causes

Benson was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at just two years old, a fact he kept private for most of his life. It wasn’t until 2018, during an interview on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, that he chose to share his diagnosis publicly.

He later founded the Julian Benson CF Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of those living with Cystic Fibrosis.

In recent years, Benson spearheaded the creation of ‘Tranquility House’ on Grosvenor Road in Dublin 6, a space he envisioned as a “home away from home” for individuals with cystic fibrosis.

The construction project, backed by 150 Irish companies, provides accommodation for families visiting Dublin for cystic fibrosis treatment.