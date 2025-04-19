‘Gladiators’ Star Steel’s Infant Son Has Died

Zack George, known for his role as Steel on the BBC competition show Gladiators, has shared the heartbreaking news of his son’s passing just days after being born prematurely.

In a recent Instagram post, George affectionately referred to his son Leo as “our lion.”

“Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left,” George wrote on Instagram alongside a heartbreaking photo of him, his wife, and Leo.

“Leo… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you,” he continued. “You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us, and we felt that positivity in abundance. We thank you all so much for that.”

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you,” he added.

“Leo, our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy, our little boy,” George concluded.

Friends shared their heartfelt condolences with the couple in the profoundly moving post.

“RIP, baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with you both,” fellow Gladiators star Montell Douglas, who plays Fire in the show, wrote. “My lovely grandson Leo, he was only with me for a short time. I miss him so much. Love from Nanna,” George’s mother, Jackie wrote.

‘Gladiators’ Star Steel Reflects on What Strength is Following the Death of Infant Son

In a follow-up Instagram post, George shared a clip of him holding his infant son. In the caption, the athlete reflected on what strength means.

“I now see strength in a different way,’ he wrote.

“People would ask how strong I am and I’d answer with numbers of my squat, bench press, or previous personal bests,” he continued.

“Now I’d answer that very differently.”

“Strength is holding my little precious boy, knowing it’s breaking my heart, but mending his,” he added.

George, a dedicated CrossFit athlete and winner of the UK’s Fittest Man title in 2020, made his debut as Steel in the inaugural season of the revamped BBC show in 2024.