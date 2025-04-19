jennifer-lopez-stuns-in-skintight-catsuit-at-f1-grand-prix

Jennifer Lopez turned heads and revved engines at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, rocking a skintight catsuit that left fans cheering for more than just the race.

The 55-year-old stunned in an all-pink ensemble, featuring a sleek, skintight catsuit paired with rose-tinted sunglasses and a metallic clutch. She took her already statuesque height to new levels—literally—by stepping into a pair of sky-high stilettos.

To top off her daring outfit, she whipped her long brunette locks into a sky-high ponytail, ready for the race.

Lopez took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the event, captioning the post, “Bringing a little sparkle to F1,” accompanied by a glittering pink heart emoji.

In the series of shots, she checked out the garage and posed with a clearly thrilled pit crew.

Jennifer Lopez Fans React to Her Pink Catsuit: ‘Latina Barbie’

Of course, Lopez’s over 248 million followers rushed to the comments to gush over her Barbie goes to the races look.

“HER channeling her own 2001 JLo style. CLASSIC J to the LO!” one top comment read. “You loook absolutely amazing,” another fan declared.”F1 Barbie!” a third fan said of the all-pink look. “Latina Barbie,” yet another fan echoed.

Lopez is returning to the Formula 1 stage for the first time in 11 years, after headlining the 2014 Singapore Grand Prix, per The Daily Mail. The action kicks off at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, hosting the fifth edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20.

Lopez’s appearance follows the announcement that she will star in a film adaptation of Liv Constantine’s 2017 novel The Last Mrs. Parrish. The project will be directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, known for classics like Back to the Future and Forrest Gump.