Revered Singer Dies Peacefully in Her Sleep: Pilita Corrales Was 85

Pilita Corrales, the iconic Filipina singer celebrated as “Asia’s Queen of Songs,” has passed away at the age of 85.

Videos by Suggest

The star launched her music career in the late 1950s, going on to record an impressive catalog of over 135 albums across six remarkable decades, per the Manila Standard.

Janine Gutierrez, Pilita’s granddaughter, announced her peaceful passing in her sleep with a heartfelt Instagram post on April 12. In her tribute, she honored the performer’s enduring legacy, highlighting her remarkable kindness and significant contributions to the world of music.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales,” she wrote alongside a black and white portrait of Corrales.

“Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family,” Gutierrez continued.

“Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life,” she concluded.

The exact cause of death remains unknown.

Sammy Davis Jr. Helped Pilita Corrales Achieve a Career Milestone

Pilita was born in 1939 in Cebu City, Philippines, to Jose Corrales de Zaragoza and Maria Garrido Manzano.

Pilita’s career took off in the late 1950s during her time in Australia, where she made notable appearances on the Victoria Television Circuit. In 1959, she released her first hit, “Come Closer to Me,” which marked the beginning of her rise to fame.

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Corrales released notable albums, including This Is Pilita and I’ll Take Romance. She also made a memorable appearance in the second episode of the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) television special Love Is In The Air.

During the 1960s and into the 1970s, Pilita expanded her musical repertoire by recording songs in multiple languages, including Spanish, English, Tagalog, and Cebuano.

Pilita Corrales circa 1973 (Photo by Antony Matheus Linsen/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

In the 1970s, Sammy Davis Jr. invited Pilita to perform at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, making her the first Filipino singer to grace its stage.

In 1972, Corrales also made history as the first Filipino to win an international music festival, taking the top prize at the first Tokyo Music Festival.

She reached major milestones in her music career, such as receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry in 1991, earning an honorary Doctorate in Music from the University of the Visayas, and serving as a judge on Philippine Idol.

In 1963, Pilita married Gonzalo Blanco, but they separated before his death in 1981. She later married Carlos Lopez in 2001.