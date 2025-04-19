1 Child Dead, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Woman Gives Ex’s New Family Easter Eggs

A woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning Easter eggs and sending them to her ex-boyfriend’s new family in what authorities are calling a “revenge” plot.

Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, 35, is accused of buying chocolates while in disguise, poisoning them, and sending them via motorbike courier in Brazil to her ex’s new partner, Mirian Lira. Lira shared the poisoned chocolates with her children on April 16, according to The Daily Mail.

The eggs, allegedly intended for the 32-year-old mother, were accompanied by a note reading, “With love, to Mirian Lira. Happy Easter,” per The Daily Mail.

Lira’s seven-year-old son, Luis Silva, became critically ill shortly after eating the chocolate and tragically passed away at Imperatriz City Hospital on April 17. The exact cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Lira and her 13-year-old daughter, Evelyn Fernanda, remain in critical condition at the hospital, according to a report by The Standard.

CCTV footage acquired by Imperatriz Online reportedly captures Barbosa wearing a black wig while purchasing Easter eggs at a supermarket counter.

Woman Admits to Buying Easter Eggs, But Reportedly Denied Poisoning Them

Barbosa, according to officials cited by the outlet, purchased the chocolate and sent it to the family following an earlier failed attempt. In her initial premeditated plan, she had tried to lure Lira by offering her candies during a chocolate-tasting session organized for employees at the supermarket where she worked.

Barbosa was taken into custody by the Maranhão Civil Police on Thursday, April 17, while traveling by bus to her hometown of Santa Inês. Her arrest followed the discovery of receipts linking her to the case. Authorities also interviewed Barbosa’s ex-partner, who indicated she might be involved, according to The Daily Mail.

Photos obtained by Imperatriz Online capture Barbosa, now with blonde hair, at the moment of her arrest. The images also feature items such as a funnel and spoons, reportedly used in the alleged poisoning of the chocolate.

According to reports, Barbosa told police she bought the chocolate but denied poisoning the eggs.

Authorities reportedly found receipts in Barbosa’s possession for chocolate eggs, two wigs, scissors, cards, a saw knife, and suspected drugs, according to The Standard. An autopsy on Luis is expected to determine poisoning as the cause of death, while further tests are being conducted on the remaining chocolate.

“The evidence suggests, based on several points investigated, that the crime was motivated by revenge and jealousy, given that the author’s ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children,” Security official Maurício Martins explained in a statement, per the outlet.

“There are several indications that clearly point to this woman being the perpetrator of the crime,” the statement added. “The police will continue working to strengthen this evidence and present her to the Judiciary to answer for this barbaric crime.”