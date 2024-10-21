Aaron Rodgers Picks Nose, Eats His Boogers During ‘SNF’ Game in Disgusting Video

Despite being the center of attention during this week’s SNF game, Aaron Rodgers didn’t seem to mind having all eyes on him as he picked his nose and ate his boogers on the sidelines.

Videos by Suggest

While enduring a tough game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers was spotted on the sideline wiping his nose and slipping its contents into his mouth. Of course, it didn’t take long for viewers to notice the not-so-subtle move and posted the video on X (formerly Twitter).

“Jets season is going up in flames and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline eating his boogers,” one X user declared.

Jets season is going up in flames and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline eating his boogers pic.twitter.com/vjMhwHUZUC — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 21, 2024

Other X users had some hilarious responses to the gross moment. “Third pick of the night,” an X user wrote.

A fellow X user then added, “A nasal gummy.”

While Aaron Rodgers was on a nasal excursion, the New York Jets fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-15. The team’s record is currently 2-5. During the game, Rodgers threw two interceptions. This is his second season with the Jets. He previously played for the Green Packers from 2005 to 2022.

The Jets are set to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday, Oct. 27.

Following the loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN commentator Damien Woody didn’t hold back on his remarks against Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers looks old and compromised,” Woody declared. “If you watch him, the guy doesn’t move around. He’s off-target with his throws. He’s making bad decisions”

Woody pointed out, “He’s gotten everything he’s asked for from the Jets organization. Every move that he’s wanted to make the Jets have acquiesced. And where has it gotten them? Nowhere.”

Woody also called out the Jets for trying too hard this season. “They’re trying to make all these moves,” he stated. “What’s the machine that, the paddles. It’s like they’ve done these moves to try to bring the team back. They fired the coach. Clear! Boom! They trade for Davante. Clear! Boom! But it’s still flatlining.”

Many X users were ready to share their thoughts about Rodgers’ playing during the 2024 season. “Aaron Rodgers is focused more on his next appearance on the Pat McAfee/Aaron Rodgers show,” one X user stated.

Another X user stated, “Played 30 seconds in his 1st season with Jets. 2nd season doesn’t show up for training, doesn’t connect with team, causes a lot of drama, flexes power with personnel moves and stinks. Only has 2 yr contract, he done this year. It’s glorious.”