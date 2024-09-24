98-year-old-dick-van-dyke-cancels-public-appearance-one-week-after-skipping-emmys

A little over a week after he skipped the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Dick Van Dyke cancels another scheduled public appearance.

The actor, who is just a couple of months away from celebrating his 99th birthday, was scheduled to attend the 2024 FanX event in Salt Lake City, Utah from Sept. 26 to the 28. Unfortunately, the event’s organizers revealed he was forced to cancel his appearance.

“We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX at this time,” the organizers shared on the event’s website. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

Those who purchased the Photo Op with Van Dyke package were given two options. They can update or swap for another group op package or they can receive a refund.

Dick Van Dyke was previously set to participate in the Emmy Awards earlier this month. Unfortunately, he ended up canceling at the last minute.

The acting icon’s most recent public appearance was on Sept. 7 for the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. his CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic won Outstanding Variety Special. Although he was the key subject of the project, Van Dyke didn’t take home a statue. This was because he wasn’t a producer on the project

His wife, Arlene Silver was by his side for the event wearing a glittery dress.

After missing the Emmys, Dick Van Dyke was spotted leaving a pharmacy in Malibu. “I feel old,” Van Dyke said with a laugh and adorable grin when asked how he was feeling.

He was “just praying” that he makes his 99th birthday.

Julie Andrews Praised ‘Mary Poppins’ Co-Star Dick Van Dyke in CBS Special

During the CBS Special, Julie Andrews had nothing but praise for her Mary Poppins co-star Dick Van Dyke.

“As I arrived on that very first day, Dick was already working with the choreographers and the dancers,” Andrews recalled while talking about the 1964 Disney musical. “I’d never made a movie before, and I’d given birth to my lovely daughter Emma nearly six weeks earlier, and I quickly realized that I had better pull my socks up and get in shape.”

She then said, “I found it pretty daunting, I can tell you. Dick could not have been kinder, more genuinely sweet and helpful. I like to think that we did bond instantly. How lucky I was to have him by my side for my first venture in Hollywood.”

Dick Van Dyke has had a wild couple of years. He appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2023. He also won a Daytime Emmy in 2024 for his role in Days of Our Lives. The achievement made him the oldest winner in history.