Why Prince Harry Didn’t Visit King Charles During His Latest UK Visit

Although he recently visited the UK, Prince Harry did not have a reunion with his father, King Charles.

Royal author, Robert Hardman, told Hello! Magazine, that, while Prince Harry and King Charles were in the same city, Highgrove, around the same time, busy schedules prevented them from spending any time together. The king was in Highgrove for a scheduled cancer treatment in the early hours of Sunday, Apr. 6. The prince didn’t land in the UK the same day until late afternoon.

Hardman also stated that any meeting between the two could have posed “legal jeopardy” due to Prince Harry’s ongoing court proceedings.

“There is legal jeopardy, which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King’s ministers in the King’s court, and that just creates all sorts of legal problems,” Hardman said. “It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, ‘Oh my dad said this or my dad said that’ and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily.”

Hardman further shared, “That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful.”

Prince Harry Recently Appeared at the High Courts of Justice in London

Meanwhile, Prince Harry appeared at the High Courts of Justice in London to challenge the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office.

The prince filed the complaint over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection while he’s in the UK.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled in 2024 that Ravec’s decision was not irrational or “procedurally unfair.” The decision was made shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from their royal family duties in 2020.