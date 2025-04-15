katy-perry-and-gayle-king-speak-out-after-blue-origin-flight

Following their 11-minute Blue Origin ride, Katy Perry and Gayle King speak out about their outer space adventure.

After the Blue Origin flight, also known as NS-31, Katy Perry declared that she felt “super connected” to love.

“I think the experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you,” she said, per Fox News. “How much love you have to give and how loved you are – until the day of launch.”

Perry further spoke about how it was to bring a daisy to space. The flower signified her four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

“Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition,” she explained. “They row through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient, they are powerful, they are strong. They are everywhere. Flowers are God’s smile.”

The pop star then shared, “But it’s also a reminder of our beautiful Earth and the flowers here and God’s smile and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us, even in a simple daisy. So, to really appreciate it, remember it, and protect it.”

While she was in space, Katy Perry sang “What a Wonderful World” to the all-female Blue Origin crew. She explained why the song came to mind.

“It’s not about me,” she said. “It’s not about singing my songs, it’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Katy Perry added that the Blue Origin experience was second to being a mom. “That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there.”

Gayle King Says Her Blue Origin Experience Was a ‘Bon Fide Freakin’ Flight’ to Space

Meanwhile, Gayle King shared details about her Blue Origin space experience.

The CBS Mornings co-host spoke to her network about the experience, calling it a “bona fide freakin’ flight.”

“I am so proud of me right now,” she declared after landing. “This was not a ride. What happened to us, this was a bona fide freakin’ flight.”

Gayle King further spoke about what it was like to be in space. She called it “oddly quiet” and “peaceful.”

“You look down at the planet and you think that’s where we came from?” King added. “To me, it’s such a reminder about how we need to do better, be better.”