Victoria Justice Wows in Animal-Print Cowgirl Getup at Coachella

Victoria Justice hit the 8th annual Revolve Festival at Cavallo Ranch during Coachella’s first weekend—and gave us a little nostalgia by reuniting with a former Victorious co-star.

Stepping out on Saturday, April 12, the Zoey 101 alum turned heads and yeehaws in a bold cowgirl ensemble—rocking a furry leopard-print bralette and matching shorts, topped off with a black faux leather vest.

Justice also donned a black leather belt adorned with an intricate silver buckle, paired with a black cowboy hat featuring silver accents. Her bold style featured leopard-print aviator shades and Ray-Ban Shield sunglasses. She accessorized with a gold necklace with a turquoise stone, a matching gold and turquoise hand chain, a sleek gold bangle, and several gold rings, completing her striking look.

Of course, she took to Instagram to show off the look. Justice kicked off the photo series with a dose of nostalgia, striking a pose with her Victorious co-star Leon Thomas III. Since their Nickelodeon days, Thomas has become a Grammy-nominated producer, while Justice continues to release music and perform live.

Justice gave fans a glimpse of her poolside style, rocking a chic brown Camila Coelho bikini top featuring grommet detailing, paired with matching bottoms and a sheer brown maxi skirt layered on top. She completed the look with a leopard-print headscarf, classic Ray-Ban sunglasses, and elegant gold jewelry from Ettika. As a Revolve ambassador, Justice also shared all the outfit details with her followers on her Instagram stories.

“Festival fun in the sun with @revolve. Love partying with old AND new friends at #RevolveFestival,” Justice captioned the post.

Fans React to Victoria Justice’s Coachella Photo Spread

Of course, Justice’s fans rushed to the comments to gush over her Coachella looks… and her reunion with Leon Thomas III.

“My childhood,” one fan wrote alongside several crying emojis. “THE NOSTALGIA THAT I GOT FROM THE FIRST PICTURE OMG,” another fan exclaimed. “omggg Leon!! You look gorgeous as always, Vic,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, many onlookers wanted to see the duo collaborate on a track.

“Now get on a song together plz gen z & millennials need it,” one fan insisted in the comments. Yet another fan put in a request for Coachella 2026, writing: “pls perform ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ together at Coachella next year.”