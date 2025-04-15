Royal Family Member Divorcing Wife of 23 Years: Latest on Jamie Blandford

Duke of Marlborough Jamie Blandford is divorcing his second wife, Edle Griffith, following a nearly year-long separation.

The royal family member filed for divorce last month, officially putting an end to the 23-year marriage.

According to Express, the soon-to-be former spouses, who share two children, Lady Arminta, 18, and Lord Caspar, 16, separated in May 2024.

Since the separation, he has moved on to dating Doune Murray.

Jamie Blandford was previously known for his partying lifestyle and traffic law offenses. Since his younger years, he has cleaned up his act and now has a £183 million fortune.

Along with his 11,500-acre Oxfordshire estate, Blandford also lives at Blenheim Palace, where the famous UK prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born.

The Duke of Marlborough was previously married to Rebecca Few Brown, with whom he shares one son, George John Godolphin Spencer-Churchill, Marquess of Blandford. The former couple split in 1998.

Jamie Blandford and Edla Griffiths Had Well-Known Marital Struggles Over the Years

Just after the separation as announced, the Daily Mail recalled the numerous marital struggles that Jamie Blandford and Edla Griffiths had over the years.

Two years after their 2002 wedding, Edla moved out of the couple’s home. She was “unamused” that Jamie had “wandered off for eight weeks.” He first went to Australia to watch the Rugby World Cup. The Duke then went to Switzerland to ski in Verbier. The couple was able to patch things up.

However, Jamie ended up with a series of “motoring and road rage” offenses three years later. Edla was credited by many for “settling him down” following his partying years. She had given him an ultimatum to either straighten up or he would lose her for good.

The Duke has not done anything controversial in recent years.