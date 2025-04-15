Soulja Boy Found Liable in Sexual Battery Trial, Ordered to Pay Victim a Massive Sum

Famed rapper Soulja Boy has been found liable for sexual battery and kidnapping. He was ordered to pay the victim a massive sum.

According to USA Today, the victim, who claims she was a former assistant of Soulja Boy, was awarded more than $4 million in compensatory damages. The victim remains anonymous, noting in documents that she is under the name “Jane Doe.”

Speaking on behalf of his client, the victim’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, stated, “We’re looking forward to moving on to the punitive damages phase of the case.”

Rickey Ivie, the attorney representing Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, also spoke out about the verdict. “It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial,” Ivie said. “Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

Soulja Boy Referred to the Physical Violence Allegations Against Him As ‘Disgusting’

During the trial, Jane Doe took the stand and shared details about the “abusive cycles” she endured while being the rapper’s assistant. She accused Way of sending demeaning text messages, physical harm, and threats.

“I didn’t even feel human anymore,” she expected to jurors. “I felt like an animal.”

She then added, “I wanted to die.”

When he took the stand, Way described his relationship with the former assistant to be entirely consensual. He referred to the allegations that he beat her as “disgusting.”

In her January 2021 lawsuit, Jane Doe accused Soulja Boy of sending her unsolicited nude photos within the first month of her employment. They had what was known to be a “romantic relationship” that turned toxic.

Jane Doe’s lawyers alleged that Way had done “numerous instances of physical violence against her, ” including kicking, throwing, and punching. He also allegedly sexually assaulted her, spat on her body, and threatened physical violence as well as death.

Although she tried to quit and leave, Way allegedly locked her in a room against her will for three days with no hot water. When she was finally able to escape, Jane Doe claimed she was violently attacked and raped by the rapper as she tried to retrieve her belongings.

Soulja Boy Has Been Accused of Assaulting Multiple Women

Soulja Boy has multiple lawsuits against him; allegedly, he was abusive towards others as well. In May 202, a second accuser, who also remains anonymous, claimed she suffered a miscarriage when Way lost his temper and began kicking and punching her.

“It took her years to escape the psychological and physical grasp of her abuser,” the woman’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said.

Soulja Boy was then accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping his former girlfriend, Kayla Myers. He was ordered to pay her $235,900 in compensatory damages and $236,000 in punitive damages in 2023.