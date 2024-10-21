50 Cent Reveals Real Reason He’s So Vocal About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Abuse

Known as one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ key critics, 50 Cent reveals the real reason why he is so vocal about the disgraced rapper’s alleged abuse.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker spoke about how he was a critic of Combs long before the allegations surfaced.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t,” 50 Cent stated about his Diddy comments in a recent conversation with PEOPLE. “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

50 Cent started feuding with Diddy back in 2006 with his single “The Bomb.” In the lyrics, 50 Cent accuses Combs of being involved in the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G. Diddy has continuously denied the accusations.

Since then, the rappers have gone back and forth with insults. The feud gained more attention when 50 Cent and Combs represented rival vodka brands.

Diddy is currently in jail after he was arrested last month. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rap mogul has been accused by multiple people of sexual assault. Many of which occurred during his “freak-off” parties. His trial is set to start in May 2025.

50 Cent is Currently Working on a Documentary About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Accusations

Earlier this year, 50 Cent announced he was working on a documentary about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusations.

In a statement to PEOPLE, 50 Cent explained the purpose of the documentary. He noted that it is deeper than the rappers’ feud.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent shared. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.”

50 Cent further revealed, “While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

In May 2024, 50 Cent revealed that Netflix had won the “bidding war” for his documentary. It was revealed that Netflix went up against several streaming platforms to purchase 50 Cent’s project.