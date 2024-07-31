50 Cent Opens Up About ‘Uncomfortable Energy’ Around Diddy’s Parties: ‘Weirdest S—t in the World’

Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in hot water. In March, the hip-hop mogul’s homes were raided by the FBI and Homeland Security. Combs is an apparent person of interest in an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation.

The claims against Diddy are no laughing matter. But despite the severity of his legal troubles, many have made light of the charges against Diddy. Rapper and New York native Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been at the forefront of those kicking Diddy in his lowest moment…

50 Cents Explain His Discomfort With Diddy’s Parties

Most recently 50 Cent went off about the things that would allegedly happen at Diddy’s exclusive parties.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that,” he said. “I’ve been staying out of that s— for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

The rapper also revealed that it was an altercation in the early 2000s that was the catalyst of his disdain for Combs.

“He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s— in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” the rapper added.

“And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f—ing with this weird energy or weird s—,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

Lawyers Accused Combs of Using Rapper’s Ex as Mole

50 Cent came under fire earlier this year when his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, made serious allegations against him. In an Instagram post on March 28, Joy accused 50 of sexually assaulting and abusing her.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor. And my God will handle you from this point on,” she said in the post.

The rapper’s filed a defamation suit against his ex. Amid the allegations 50 Cent’s lawyers also say that Daphne’s relationship with Diddy is the motivation behind her claims. They also believe he is “underwriting,” her attacks on 50.

“The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years,” they said.