Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Facing 120 New Allegations, Including 9-Year-Old Child

Hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs is now facing 120 new sexual assault allegations. The list includes 25 minors, the youngest of which is a 9-year-old boy.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced the suit in a press conference on Tuesday, October 1. “I want to focus on the ages of these victims,” Buzbee stated during the presser. “When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred… it’s shocking.”

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee reveals he is representing 120 Diddy accusers, 60 men and 60 women, with some claiming to have been victimized as young as 9, 14, and 15 years old.



Buzbee states that Combs’ youngest victim was just 9 years old when the assault took place. “This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records. Other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee stated.

“This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio. With the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal,” Buzbee continued. “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee stated.

At this time, neither Combs nor anyone from Combs’ legal team has responded to the allegations.



