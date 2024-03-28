50 Cent Reacts to Ex Daphne Joy Being Named in Trafficking Suit Against Diddy: ‘This Sh-t is a Movie’

As more details about the trafficking suit against Sean “Diddy” Combs surface, 50 Cent reacts to one of his exes being named in the court documents.

According to the New York Post, Daphne Joy was accused of being a sex worker and being involved in Combs’ alleged sex-trafficking ring. Joy and 50 Cent started dating in 2011 and they welcomed their son, Sire, in 2012. However, the couple ended up ending their relationship not long after Sire’s birth.

Obviously, 50 Cent heard about his ex’s alleged involvement with Combs’ legal woes and shared his reaction on Instagram. In his latest post, the rapper is seen in the rain while smoking a cigar. “I didn’t know you was a sex worker,” he wrote in the caption. “You little sex worker LOL.”

50 Center then wrote, “Yo this s— is a movie.”

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has been commenting on Diddy’s run-in with the law. After Combs’ properties were raided by FBI and Homeland Security, 50 Cent publicly joked about the situation. He shared a photo of Combs’ two sons, Justin and King, being led out of their father’s LA home in handcuffs.

“Sh— just got real,” he wrote in the since-deleted post’s caption with eyes emoji. “The Feds in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.”

50 Cent’s Ex Was Accused of Sex Work by One of Diddy’s Former Employees

Daphne Joy was first mentioned after Diddy’s former employee, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, named her and two other women as alleged sex workers for Combs.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Jones stated that Joy was one of three women that Combs “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend for sex work.

However, in a statement to Page Six, Combs’ lawyer stated that the accusations against Joy were false. He also pointed out that Jones was “shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday.”

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit,” Diddy lawyer, Shawn Holley shared. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to gamer headlines.”

Holley went on to say that Combs’ legal team has “overwhelming, indisputable” proof that Jones’ claims are “complete lies.”

We will address these outlandish allegations in court,” Holley added. “And take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Joy has yet to release a statement about Jones’ accusations.