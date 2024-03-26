50 Cent Mocks Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After Home Raids: ‘S–t Just Got Real’

Not long after the news broke about federal agents raiding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, fellow rapper 50 Cent had some thoughts about the situation.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, the In da Club hitmaker slammed Combs, whom he notoriously has an ongoing feud with. The post also featured a screenshot of Combs’ two sons, Justin and King Combs, being led out of the Los Angeles home in handcuffs.

“Sh— just got real,” 50 Cent declared with eyes emoji. “The Feds in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.”

The rapper continued his diss on Combs by sharing a video, which declared Diddy to be “too freaky for society.”

“Ran off and left the kids in the whole sh—,” 50 Cent then continued. “Yo he doing the race said f— it!”

As previously reported, Combs’ properties were raided by the FBI on Monday, March 25. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reportedly executed the raids as part of a sex trafficking investigation that the rap music legend has allegedly been connected to.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation,” a statement by Homeland Security reads.

“With assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

50 Cent Previously Announced He Is Developing a Documentary on Combs’ Allegations

Late last year, 50 Cent announced he was planning to do a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sexual assault allegations. This declaration came just after a fourth allegation of sexual assault occurred.

“Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape,” the rapper declared. He also shared a clip of the documentary. In the footage, Mark Curry describes the dangerous party scene that was allegedly encouraged by Combs.

🚨 G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape ! pic.twitter.com/nNqdFKHACp — 50cent (@50cent) December 7, 2023

Combs did previously address the allegations made in early Dec. 2023. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he stated on Instagram. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”