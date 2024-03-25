Diddy’s LA, Miami Homes Raided by Federal Agents, Two Sons Handcuffed

Two different homes owned by hip-hop legend Diddy — one in Miami and one in Los Angeles — are currently being raided by federal agents.

First reported by TMZ, the raid on Diddy’s LA home was captured via video and photos. The raid comes amid various civil suits involving the rap legend. It’s worth noting that those suits involve human trafficking, which are claims Diddy has denied.

The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. At this time, it is not known if Diddy was home at the time of the incident.

The Feds just raided Diddy's home in LA, good lord. pic.twitter.com/qEFrO6jENP — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 25, 2024

Diddy’s Homes Raided, Two Sons Handcuffed

It appears as though two of Diddy’s sons, Justin and King, were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs. These shots were first obtained by Fox 11.

It’s not known if they were arrested or simply detained until the raid was over.

Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian, were seen in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/e8m4RV1rPk — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 25, 2024

More agents arrived at his home via water, adding to the speculation that the raid was centered around Diddy’s human trafficking charges.

Just last month, per TMZ, Diddy was sued for sexual assault by a former employee. The lawsuit was brought up by former producer and videographer, Rodney Jones. Jones claims he was assaulted by Combs and was also the victim of unwanted advances.

This is a developing story.