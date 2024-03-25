Suggest

Diddy’s LA, Miami Homes Raided by Federal Agents, Two Sons Handcuffed

By Evan Roberson
March 25, 2024 | 4:01 p.m. CDT
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Two different homes owned by hip-hop legend Diddy — one in Miami and one in Los Angeles — are currently being raided by federal agents.

First reported by TMZ, the raid on Diddy’s LA home was captured via video and photos. The raid comes amid various civil suits involving the rap legend. It’s worth noting that those suits involve human trafficking, which are claims Diddy has denied.

The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. At this time, it is not known if Diddy was home at the time of the incident.

It appears as though two of Diddy’s sons, Justin and King, were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs. These shots were first obtained by Fox 11.

It’s not known if they were arrested or simply detained until the raid was over.

More agents arrived at his home via water, adding to the speculation that the raid was centered around Diddy’s human trafficking charges.

Just last month, per TMZ, Diddy was sued for sexual assault by a former employee. The lawsuit was brought up by former producer and videographer, Rodney Jones. Jones claims he was assaulted by Combs and was also the victim of unwanted advances.

This is a developing story.