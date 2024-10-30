13-Year-Old Killed While Subway Surfing, Latest Death in String of Fatal Incidents Among Teens

A teenage boy is dead after a tragic mishap. The New York Post reported that the NYPD responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person in Queens.

Videos by Suggest

When cops arrived at the Forest Avenue station, they pronounced the teen dead following an apparent subway surfing accident, per the outlet. The outlet later identified the victim as Adolfo Sorzano.

The tragedy is the fifth of its kind this year, the Post reported.

Adolfo Sorzano’s Parents Speak Out

“Please don’t ride [atop] the subway,” Adolfo Sanabria, the boy’s dad, told the outlet. “Please think about the pain it will cause your parents.”

A GoFundMe has been started to assist with Sorzano’s funeral expenses. It has raised less than half of its $10,000 goal.

In a post to the fundraising page, Sorzano’s mom, Milene Sorzano, wrote about her late son, who died “doing this awful TikTok challenge.”

“As an immigrant mother who recently arrived in this country, with no close family or support, I am devastated and without the necessary resources to cover funeral expenses,” she wrote. “Adolfo was a child full of life, with dreams and hopes, and his passing has left a void that is impossible to fill.”

“I ask you with all my heart to help us say goodbye to him with the dignity he deserves. Any donation, large or small, will be a huge relief in these difficult times,” the grieving mom continued. “Thank you in advance for your generosity and for sharing our story. May God bless you.

Other Subway Surfing Tragedies This Year

Just days later, the sixth such incident occurred. Krystel Romero, 13, died when she and a pal fell between subway cars and were run over, per the outlet.

In an interview with the outlet, the girl’s mother, Maria Elena Ortiz, blasted the deadly social media trend.

“Stop [subway] surfing — it’s not a game. If you die, think of the pain you will cause your family. Please kids, don’t do it,” she said. “I don’t want to live right now. I feel so desperate. She was my baby.”

In addition to the two above cases, two teens were injured in separate incidents on the same June day. Then, in July, a 15-year-old was killed while subway surfing in the Rockaways.

Last month, Cayden Thompson, an 11-year-old boy, was killed when he was struck by a low beam while subway surfing.

Eric Adams Speaks Out

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has spoken out against subway surfing.

“I don’t know if we really understand what social media is doing to our children,” he said at a press conference. “Social media has radicalized and hijacked our children.”