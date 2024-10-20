Zendaya Channels Cher in Barely There Gold Gown at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Zendaya channeled her inner Cher for the pop star’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday in a stunning gold gown.

The Dune star rocked the risqué look as she walked the carpet just before the ceremony, paying homage to the pop sensation. The gold beaded embroidered dress was a vintage Bob Mackie Couture piece from his Fall 2001 collection “Foreign Intrigue.” The gown also included a halter top and criss-cross cutouts.

Fans quickly noticed the resemblance to Cher’s iconic look from 1972. The pop star had also worn a long gown with similar criss-cross cutouts. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, kept the inspiration going by adding a white satin coat with gold embroidery, also like the one Cher wore.

zendaya, i am speechless! pic.twitter.com/LoJxIUGHyf — the zendaya collective (@dayacollective) October 19, 2024

Zendaya Stuns in Gold Gown at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

The actress completed her look with gold Christian Louboutin heels, gold jewelry, and slicked-back, straight hair. Roach posted the look to his Instagram with the caption, “Fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection, Foreign Intrigue. White silk satin trench coat, with dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones.”

The decision to choose a Bob Mackie design appears to be another tribute to Cher, as she has collaborated with the designer several times throughout her career.

Zendaya, among others, helped to induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the “Performers” category that night. Page Six reports that there were many other A-listers in attendance including Julia Roberts, Mary J. Blige, and Kelly Clarkson.