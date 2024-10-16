Cher-sparks-frenzy-with-wild-outfit-in-Victoria's-secret-fashion-show-performance

Pop icon Cher stood out at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during her performance wearing a black corset top and glittery black pants.

The singer closed out the night by singing songs “Strong Enough” and “Believe” accompanied by all-female backup dancers, who wore black to match. Cher began the night on the carpet with long, wavy blond hair and finished the night onstage with jet-black locks.

After a six-year break, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back and trying for a more inclusive approach. While the runway consisted mostly of the typical, thin supermodel, the brand did include two transgender models in their lineup. The models, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history as the first transgender models to walk the VS runway.

Singer Cher attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 2024. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)

Page Six reports that the show also tried to embrace femininity with a first ever all-female performance. In addition to Cher, singer Tyla and K-pop star Lisa also performed during the night.

In an interview on the pink carpet, Cher said, “I really am most excited about all the women, that it’s only women.” She followed that with, “They’re great. I’ve met them all and we had a great time the last couple of days. I’m proud that women are being able in many ways, not all ways, but in some ways to find their own destiny.”

During Cher’s performance, VS models strutted out in red lingerie, with well-known models Gigi and Bella Hadid. The show also included past Victoria’s Secret angels, such as Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel.