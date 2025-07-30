Wyoming Fire Chief And Wife Accused Of Starving 13-Year-Old Adopted Son ‘Wafer Thin’

A Wyoming fire chief, Darrick Mittlestadt, and his wife, Angela, are facing child abuse charges for allegedly starving their 13-year-old adopted son, who has been described as “wafer thin,” weighing a staggering 50 pounds.

As reported by the Cowboy State Daily, the state of the boy was discovered on June 22. At the time, the Youth Development Center in the city of Douglas had contacted the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) about an emaciated 13-year-old who had been dropped off.

An affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed how police officers noted that the 13-year-old was “extremely thin,” as his bones were “protruding and clearly visible on him.” Additionally, the 13-year-old was “missing much of the hair on his head.”

Initially, the boy gave an incorrect date of birth and name to the Youth Development Center staff. Regarding his emaciated state, the teen heartbreakingly told an officer, “I’m only allowed to eat one meal a day since there’s no point in giving me food.”

When he was transported to a local hospital, the teen weighed 50 pounds.

Alleged Abuse

Eventually, the 13-year-old revealed that it was his mother, Angela Mittlestadt, who allegedly dropped him off at the center. The affidavit alleged that the mother instructed him to say that he “needed somewhere to live.”

Then, according to court documents, the boy described how he allegedly lived inside his bedroom, which was locked from the outside with heavy items. The teen revealed how he was only fed white bread, ham, vegetables, and a “Zero Gatorade” once a day.

The LCSO placed Mittlestadt’s younger son, 6, into protective custody and interviewed both Darrick and Angela on June 23.

Angela allegedly told an investigator that they had adopted the 13-year-old as a child. He was described as homeless, malnourished, and traumatized. As per the affidavit, the woman described herself as an “idiot” for thinking she could help him.

Then, the mother allegedly stated that the teen refused to go to school, eat, or sleep at night. He would pee and defecate in his room instead of using the bathroom, Angela allegedly added. When asked why she didn’t seek any help, Angela allegedly said that the teen was “anyone else’s problem.”

Angela allegedly admitted to feeling overwhelmed on June 22 as she smelled “poop.” She then drove him to the Douglas youth center, as per the affidavit.

Fire Chief Charged

Darrick Mittlestadt, Laramie County Fire District No. 1’s Chief, allegedly admitted to having “failed everyone.” He revealed, as per the affidavit, that the child had not left the Mittlestadt property in Cheyenne for years. The child was allegedly prohibited from leaving his room, watching TV, or even playing with his brother.

Similarly, Darrick allegedly stated that the teen was problematic, saying that he lied about completing schoolwork and that he urinated and defecated in his room. Additionally, as per Wyoming News Now, Darrick allegedly admitted to not taking his son out for activities or to meet family, given his appearance, calling him “wafer thin.”

However, the child’s adopted grandchildren, who had not seen the boy since 2023, said that he behaved correctly. They reportedly added that he had a healthy appetite and was “not a problem child at all.”

Darrick and Angela Mittlestadt were charged with aggravated child abuse and conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse. They both turned themselves in on Monday, July 28, as reported by Law & Crime.

Laramie County Fire District No. 1 has yet to address Darrick’s charges. On their website, however, an emergency board meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, July 30.